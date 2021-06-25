Kristen Schaal Loves Matt Berry, and Tony Hale Loves Rope Bowls
Kristen Schaal and Tony Hale are finally working together for the first time. Unbelievable, I know. It seems like something that should’ve happened already, given their shared funny-nerd vibes. But as Schaal herself put it, “You’ve gotta sprinkle one nerdy character per show.” The Mysterious Benedict Society premieres tonight on Disney+ and features Schaal and Hale in what is not only their first project together, but it’s also what — thanks to the strict COVID protocols that had them spending both Christmas and Thanksgiving together last year — made them officially friends. So, of course, we had to have them do an episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, and they did not disappoint.www.vulture.com