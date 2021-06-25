Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kristen Schaal Loves Matt Berry, and Tony Hale Loves Rope Bowls

By Anne Victoria Clark, @annevclark
Vulture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Schaal and Tony Hale are finally working together for the first time. Unbelievable, I know. It seems like something that should’ve happened already, given their shared funny-nerd vibes. But as Schaal herself put it, “You’ve gotta sprinkle one nerdy character per show.” The Mysterious Benedict Society premieres tonight on Disney+ and features Schaal and Hale in what is not only their first project together, but it’s also what — thanks to the strict COVID protocols that had them spending both Christmas and Thanksgiving together last year — made them officially friends. So, of course, we had to have them do an episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, and they did not disappoint.

www.vulture.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Matt Berry
Person
Ryan Hurst
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Voice Actors#Disney#Covid#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kristen Schaal enters ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

Comedy veteran Kristen Schaal had a new experience in “The Mysterious Benedict Society.”. “This is the first time I’ve done something where I have other source material to pull from,” Schaal, 43, told The Post, referring to the books on which the Disney+ series is based. The whimsical family friendly...
Musicloudersound.com

Matt Berry's first two albums to get vinyl reissues

Matt Berry is to have his first two solo releases reissued on vinyl. Witchhazel and Kill The Wolf will be reissued through Acid Jazz on August 20. Berry signed to Acid Jazz in 2011, that same year the groundbreaking record label released Matt’s Witchazel album. Featuring the theme from his BAFTA Award winning TV show Toast Of London, Take My Hand, it is his biggest selling album and has been out of print on vinyl for several years.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Toast of London: Matt Berry to reprise role of Steven Toast for spin-off series set in US

Matt Berry is set to reprise the character of Steven Toast in a new Toast of London spin-off series.The What We Do in the Shadows actor and comedian will star in Toast in America, which marks the character’s switch from Channel 4 to the BBC.Speaking to Chortle, co-creator Arthur Mathews revealed that the new series has already been written and will see Toast head to the US in search of career success.“The idea is that he leaves Britain and goes to Hollywood,” Mathews said, explaining that filming was scheduled to begin in 2021.“It’s set in America but it’ll be shot...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Kristen Bell In “Queenpins”

STXfilms has premiered the official trailer for the comedy film “Queenpins” starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The film will arrive in cinemas September 10th and will be followed by a Paramount+ streaming premiere. Directed and written by Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly, and inspired by a true story, Bell...
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Star Tony Hale Breaks Down the Differences Between Mr Benedict and Mr Curtain

In the final moments of last week’s two-episode premiere of “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” we were introduced to Tony Hale’s second character in the series: L.D. Curtain. And in those moments, it was immediately clear that he was much different than his twin brother. Where Benedict is earnest, albeit a bit strange, Curtain is suave and connivingly smooth — sort of making it an actor’s dream for Hale.
MLBPetaluma 360

Culture Junkie: On loving and hating ‘Love of the Game’

One of my favorite baseball movies of all time is also among my least favorite movies of all time. I know that sounds contradictory. But if you’ve ever seen “For Love of the Game,” you’ll know what I mean. Directed by Sam Raimi (“Spiderman,” “Evil Dead”), based on a posthumously-published...
MoviesVulture

Mad Men’s John Slattery and Jon Hamm Reunite for Confess, Fletch

Mad Men stars John Slattery and Jon Hamm will reunite for Confess, Fletch, a modern take on the 1985 Chevy Chase film of (almost) the same name. The Fletch films are based on Gregory Mcdonald’s classic mystery-novel series, which follows investigative reporter I.M. Fletcher as he juggles his career and his personal life. According to Variety, the new film is based on the second book in the series, in which “Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders — one of which pins him as a prime suspect.” Hamm is set to play the role of Fletcher in the comedic reboot, directed by Greg Mottola (Superbad, Arrested Development), which is currently in production. (Hamm was spotted filming scenes in Worcester, Massachusetts, outside the city’s police station two days ago.) Ayden Mayeri (Homecoming), Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) have been added to the cast; along with Slattery’s, their roles are yet to be announced.
Beauty & Fashionamericanpeoplenews.com

Reasons To Love Dascha Polanco

TBH, we can’t find a single flaw. In case you’ve been under a rock, there are so many reasons to love Dascha, and I’m about to tell you ALL of them. Thank me later. Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. 1. She’s a proud Afro-Latina woman, and we...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Flash Gordon Star Sam J. Jones Returns To Geek’d Con In Shreveport

After having to take 2020 off, Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is back for 2021! The show's return will be August 13th-15th at the Shreveport Convention Center. Before the pandemic, Geek'd Con had become one of the biggest pop culture events in the region. With guests like Michael Rooker, LeVar Burton, Elvira, Peter Mayhew, Chris Sarandon, and more.
Movies/Film

Jon Hamm’s ‘Confess, Fletch’ Reboot Adds Annie Mumolo and More

It looks like the Fletch reboot is still actually going to happen, and with a stellar cast. The reboot, helmed by Superbad director Greg Mottola, has announced the cast that will surround our new Fletch, Jon Hamm. According to Collider, Hamm will be joined by Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star...
Musicbtrtoday.com

Love Will Stay

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than with an hour of jazz, America’s true art form that we all love so much! Today’s episode of The Jazz Hole features music by NYC-based Serbian-born guitarist and composer Rale Micic, Brooklyn-based composer and pianist Noah Haidu and his new trio album with Maestros Buster Williams and Billy Hart, the Berlin Mallet Group founded by the Japanese marimbist, vibraphonist and composer Taiko Saito, who is also featured on a duo track with the Japanese pianist and composer Satoko Fujii, as well as music from Serendipity by the Massachusetts-based, Kansas City-born composer and guitarist John Stein, and from Branches, Vol. 2 by the NYC-based Japanese violinist and composer Tomoko Omura.
TV & VideosVulture

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Aack Cast

The comedy-podcast universe is ever expanding, not unlike the universe universe. We’re here to make it a bit smaller, a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each one has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the exceptional and the noteworthy. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists and especially enthusiastic people will pick their favorites. We hope to have your ears permanently plugged with the best in aural comedy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy