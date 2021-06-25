How to take great photos with almost no light

Datacolor is no stranger to color management. In fact, Datacolor has been leading the way in the calibration of photographer’s and videographer’s monitors for many years. Now, their new SpyderX Create Kit is aiming to make things even easier for modern creators when it comes to managing color. Here, I’ll take a quick look at what comes in the Datacolor SpyderX Create Kit (that you can get this month for just $199.99), and just how the items in the kit can make your images and your workflow better than ever.