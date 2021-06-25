Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

How to take great photos with almost no light

By Julie Powell
Photofocus
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently shared an article about how to take great photos with bad lighting. But let’s take it a step further. What if you have next to no lighting? Is it still possible? I say yes!. I still say there is no such thing as bad lighting. The below images...

photofocus.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Key Light#Camera#Iso#Tamron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
SONY
Related
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Don’t Forget These Important Tips When Photographing the Fireworks

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Celebration time is coming up! For some of us in Canada and the United States, it will be Independence Day very soon! That will mean we’ll be photographing a lot of fireworks. The year 2021 will be special for lots of us too. I’ll be super happy to shoot fireworks on the 4th of July. So we dove into our archives to find some essential tips for photographing the fireworks. Take a look!
Cell Phoneskomando.com

How to take the best photos of fireworks with your smartphone

The Fourth of July is upon us. One of the most incredible experiences is the countless fireworks shows around the country all weekend long. But what if you want to capture those moments? Tap or click here for seven photography myths you should stop believing. Fireworks aren’t the easiest thing...
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Urban Light and Shadow

Light and shadows: these are two of the most important elements of a photograph that beginner photographers can easily ignore. Being focused on the subject and story is important, of course, but by paying more attention to the interplay between light and shadows, you will be surprised to see how much they can elevate your images. They can sculpt your photos, as they do in the following image taken by photographer Christian D’Antonio. Notice how simple yet spectacular the image appears:
SoftwareDIY Photography

How to fake that gelled split lighting look in Photoshop

Using multiple differently coloured gels to light your subject and their environment has become a very popular subject over the last few years – and I’m totally not blaming Jake Hicks – but it’s not always possible to easily do in the studio. Perhaps you don’t have the colours of gel that you need. Or maybe there’s just too much colour spill to effectively get what you’re after.
Cell PhonesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Take better photos with your phone

If you’re like a lot of people, you’re taking more pictures than ever before, but not with a traditional camera. You’re probably using your smartphone, and those built-in cameras, lenses, and editing tools are more sophisticated than ever. But like many things in life, the latest and greatest features aren’t...
PhotographyPhotofocus

Five fresh tips for better beach portraits

Planning to hit the beach soon for a scenic portrait session? You’d best be ready with some fresh ideas that make the most out of your location. You don’t always need a fancy setup for this. With today’s featured tips, you’ll be able to make some stunning beach portraits in natural light!
PhotographyPhotofocus

Creative ways to photograph wedding veils

Chances are, if you’re a wedding photographer, you’ll find yourself working with veils. Wedding veils can create texture in your photo, as well as perspective. In th is video, Jessica Kobeissi shares some of her tips and tricks for working with veils. She also discusses avoiding wrinkles and creases.
Visual Artbirdsasart-blog.com

Image Design Question. And Another Free Photoshop Tip

On Saturday morning, I photographed a just-opened Scarlet Hibiscus blossom in our butterfly garden in the backyard. I worked very tight doing the flower center, and came up with a single image that I like. As I am getting tired of sending out twenty or more e-mails each time that...
TechnologyPhotofocus

This vintage lens adapter has a built-in polarizing filter

Vintage lens adapters are certainly one of the most popular accessories among photographers today. It’s especially useful to those who shoot both film and digital and would like to make the most out of their vintage lenses. But if you want to use filters, you’d have to keep swapping them as well each time you switch lenses. An interesting vintage lens adapter changes that!
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Light up the night sky with great savings on Luminar!

To help kick off the Fourth of July weekend, our friends at Skylum are offering a great deal on LuminarAI as well as some firework-worthy bundles!. From now until July 9, 2021, you can get 20% savings on LuminarAI, which brings the cost down to $59 for one seat, or $79 for two.
Photographywinemag.com

#Winelover: How to Take Vineyard Photos that Stand Out

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. You’re sitting in a winery tasting room. The sun shines through the window...
ElectronicsPhotofocus

Datacolor’s SpyderX Create Kit makes color management a piece of cake!

Datacolor is no stranger to color management. In fact, Datacolor has been leading the way in the calibration of photographer’s and videographer’s monitors for many years. Now, their new SpyderX Create Kit is aiming to make things even easier for modern creators when it comes to managing color. Here, I’ll take a quick look at what comes in the Datacolor SpyderX Create Kit (that you can get this month for just $199.99), and just how the items in the kit can make your images and your workflow better than ever.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Watermark Photos on Android

Taking the perfect picture on your phone can be very difficult, but once you have it, you want to make sure that no one else takes credit for it. One way you can protect the photos you take on your Android is by adding your own personal watermark. If you’ve...
Cell PhonesCNET

How to take long exposure photos with just your iPhone

The iPhone 12 Pro Max can take images that are among the best it's possible to get from a phone. Even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE can take beautiful photos that you might not expect from such an affordable handset. But hidden inside these phones, or any iPhone launched after the iPhone 6, is a creative trick that lets you transform your everyday images into dreamy long exposure shots.
PhotographyPhotofocus

These super-telephoto zooms make birding easier than ever

Birding used to be a pretty difficult genre to break into. However, with super-telephoto zooms being easier to access and having cameras with animal tracking, this once challenging activity is now a piece of cake. The pandemic made it impossible to break free from our own homes for a while....
Photographyx1071.com

Consumer Reports: How to take better photos

If you’re like a lot of people, you’re probably taking more pictures than ever before, but not with a traditional camera. You’re probably using your smartphone, and those built-in cameras, lenses and editing tools are more sophisticated than ever. But the latest features are only great if you know how to use them properly. Consumer Reports has some tips.
PhotographyBlock Island Times

Great Salt Pond photo scavenger hunt

The Committee for the Great Salt Pond Photo Scavenger Hunt returns this year after a successful debut last summer when people were looking for socially-distant things to do. The theme for 2020 was “Salt Pond.” This year it’s “Andy’s Way.”. All you need is a camera and a trip to...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Get the Fastest Autofocus Camera Performance Easily

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. There’s a problem. In fact, it’s one of the reasons why we champion our build quality tests so much. Over time, your mirrorless camera or DSLR will have its autofocus performance degrade. There could be a combination of issues that cause this. But the biggest one we’ve found is directly related to the build quality of a camera. We’ve often found that the higher the build quality, the fewer issues a camera has with autofocus. With that said, we’re going to share the trick to always get the fastest autofocus camera performance possiblle. And we guarantee that you’re probably not doing this!

Comments / 0

Community Policy