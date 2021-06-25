Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

My Partner Had a Stroke

By Reviewed by Davia Sills
psychologytoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognize that a stroke takes a profound toll on family members and caregivers, particularly spouses/partners. It is important to accept the fact you may not be able to control or address every situation. Consider professional help to learn strategies to communicate with the stroke survivor and learn how to best...

www.psychologytoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Depression#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Is What It's Like to Live With ADHD As an Adult, Say Experts

Many of us think of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a childhood condition—which is typically when it's diagnosed. But a growing number of people are sharing their experiences of being diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood. Social media has even played a role in this, with reports of people going to see their doctor after first learning about symptoms on TikTok. In fact, around 2.5% of adults are thought to live with ADHD—including us.
RelationshipsKevinMD.com

Reflections on caring for parents with dementia

My mother recently died at 94 years of age. This followed the death of my father around 5 years ago at the age of 88 years. Although both of my parents lived long and generally healthy lives, each developed progressive, severe, and prolonged cognitive impairment over their last years. As...
Mental Healththevalleyledger.com

Chronic pain patients should be treated individually, not in a vacuum | Op-Ed by Aubrey Proud

Aubrey Proud, Director of Communications and Community Relations, Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, avproud@magellanhealth.com. According to the National Health Interview Survey from 2019, approximately 20% of U.S. adults suffer with chronic pain₁. As such, it is important to look at how pain management treatment is handled by a physician and to review alternative treatment options for patients struggling with chronic pain, especially those with a Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Unfortunately, it is rare that an individual struggling with chronic pain will find a treatment that will completely rid themselves of their discomfort. However, patients that receive individual treatment based on their full medical history are most likely to have their pain minimized in the most efficient way.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Adult ADHD linked to many health problems, study finds

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Insights Into the Heart-Brain Connection: Psychocardiology

The relationship between psychiatric disorders—particularly depression—and heart disease can be a two-way street. The comorbidity of mental health problems and heart disease has been under-recognized and inadequately managed. Both patients and clinicians can take steps to better manage the overlap between heart health and mental health. If you’ve had a...
Mental HealthThrive Global

COVID-19,Mental Health and What to do: A Report by Michael Osland

As the pandemic COVID-19 hit the world, people’s health has gone downhill. But it is not only the physical health that is under attack but mental health as well. The psychologists state that mental issues begin with stress and anxiety. Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health: Michael Osland. The pandemic...
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Unthinkable tragedy as mother AND father-of-three are diagnosed with cancer within months of each other - and one won't see their young daughter walk down the aisle

A devoted father-of-three is preparing to leave his young children behind after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour just months after his wife found out she had breast cancer. Kirsten Rasmussen, from Hobart, Tasmania, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer shortly after giving birth to her third child...
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Exactly Is the Biopsychosocial Model of Addiction?

The biopsychosocial model of addiction provides a holistic, multifaceted conceptualization of the disorder. Rather than one cause, numerous biological, psychological, and social factors increase or decrease the risk of addiction among individuals. Genetics, biology, mental health concerns, trauma, social norms, and availability all contribute to the risk of addiction. In...
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

Reading Problems in Childhood Tied to Poorer Memory Scores in Adulthood

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Reading problems in childhood are associated with poorer memory scores at age 43 years, but not with rate of memory decline, according to a study published online July 6 in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. Amber John, Ph.D., from University College...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Blood pressure pills recalled over cancer risk

Common drugs used to treat high blood pressure have been recalled by the UK’s medicines agency after being contaminated with an impurity that can increase the risk of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) stressed that they are recalling batches of the drugs from pharmacies and suppliers rather than patients and that there is no evidence they have caused harm, although investigations are ongoing. The recall affects 31 batches of drugs containing Irbesartan and 2 containing Losartan, medicines which are used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease in adults who...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

3 Tips for Finding a Therapist

Your therapy goals can help dictate what clinician will be the best fit. Know how much you can budget for therapy each month. Consider how much time you can commit to monthly therapy sessions. Making the decision to seek therapy is a big step towards making a change in your...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Have Your Migraines Changed Over Time?

My first migraine hit hard and fast, without warning, when I was 14. I don’t remember a lot about the ones that came right after, but I know the attacks had become frequent enough that my parents first took me to our family doctor, who then sent me to a neurologist.
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Doing This Exercise 3 Times a Week Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

We all know that exercise is important to keeping your body in top shape, especially as you age. But mounting research shows that breaking a sweat can be beneficial for more than just your heart health. In fact, a study has found that doing one simple exercise just three times a week can drastically reduce your risk of dementia. Read on to see what kind of workout you might want to work into your routine.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

A Personality Trait That Doubles Dementia Risk

Dementia risk doubled in people with high on this major personality trait. Being neurotic may double the risk of developing dementia later in life, research reveals. The major personality trait of neuroticism involves a tendency towards worry and moodiness. People who are neurotic are more likely to experience negative emotions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy