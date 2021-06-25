My Partner Had a Stroke

Aubrey Proud, Director of Communications and Community Relations, Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, avproud@magellanhealth.com. According to the National Health Interview Survey from 2019, approximately 20% of U.S. adults suffer with chronic pain₁. As such, it is important to look at how pain management treatment is handled by a physician and to review alternative treatment options for patients struggling with chronic pain, especially those with a Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Unfortunately, it is rare that an individual struggling with chronic pain will find a treatment that will completely rid themselves of their discomfort. However, patients that receive individual treatment based on their full medical history are most likely to have their pain minimized in the most efficient way.