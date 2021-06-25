Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

20 Tips From 20 Years Sick: Tips 11 to 20

By Reviewed by Lybi Ma
psychologytoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month marked 20 years since I contracted what appeared to be a routine viral infection. My symptoms are eerily similar to some who've had Covid-19. Unfortunately, I’ve never recovered. If you missed Tips 1—10, they can be found here. Continuing with my tips, here are 11—20. #11: Finding beauty...

www.psychologytoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Buddhist#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Health
Related
Yogapsychologytoday.com

10 Tips for Healing From Bullying

No one is fully removed from bullying, so it’s in everyone's best interests to understand how to confront it. Bullies are usually immature and narcissistic. They choose victims at school, at work, in retirement homes, and even in their own homes. Strategies to deal with bullying include documenting action steps...
Theater & DanceThrive Global

In-the-moment tips

Stress is the body’s response to a challenges or demands on us. Everyone experiences stress, which can from daily hassles to major changes like a divorce or job loss. The stress response includes physical components such an increased heart rate and blood pressure, anxious thoughts and personal beliefs about the stressful event, and emotions like fear and anger. Although we often think of stress as being negative, stress can also come from positive changes in your life, like getting a promotion at work or having a new baby.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
NYMetroParents

3 Tips to Have a Safe and Social Summer This Year

Experts share how to be appropriately cautious when preparing for post-COVID summer fun. One of the toughest parts of the pandemic for both parents and kids was not being able to socialize in person. In fact, a Pew Research Center report found that during the last year, the thing American adults missed most was their social routine. Kids were forced to socialize online—the number of messages they sent increased 144 percent in 2020. But now that infection numbers are down and many people are vaccinated, everyone is eager to return to a version of summer that feels close to our “normal” mask-less lives.
Public HealthTelegraph

Dr Rangan Chatterjee: How to readjust to ‘normal’ life as society reopens

It finally seems likely that – from July 19 – England will be set free to enjoy the much-missed world of office gossip, buzzing restaurants and large family gatherings. While many have craved such liberty, for some there will still be a period of adjustment as we realign with the return of ‘normal’ life. Dr Rangan Chatterjee is the presenter of health and wellbeing podcast Feel Better, Live More and the author of several books including The 4 Pillar Plan: How to Relax, Eat, Move and Sleep Your Way to a Longer, Healthier Life. “Everyone has experienced the last 18 months in their own way,” he says. “But even if you can’t wait for freedom again, it’s been so long since we’ve lived without restrictions, that this could bring up challenges.”
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Have Your Migraines Changed Over Time?

My first migraine hit hard and fast, without warning, when I was 14. I don’t remember a lot about the ones that came right after, but I know the attacks had become frequent enough that my parents first took me to our family doctor, who then sent me to a neurologist.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

6 Ways to Cope With Loneliness

Loneliness is common and part of the human experience, and many singles struggle with it. Loneliness becomes more manageable when approached with self-compassion. Strategies that involve cultivating connections, practicing gratitude, and seeking out joy can help mitigate loneliness. Single? Lonely? That is 100 percent normal and 100 percent OK. But...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Are White Feathers a Source of Comfort When a Loved One Dies?

More than a quarter of adults report "signs" of some kind following a bereavement. Events and objects that appear as signs to the bereaved have strong sensory properties. The object can become a sensory thread, providing a source of comfort and a means of making the separation a little more bearable.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

3 Tips for Finding a Therapist

Your therapy goals can help dictate what clinician will be the best fit. Know how much you can budget for therapy each month. Consider how much time you can commit to monthly therapy sessions. Making the decision to seek therapy is a big step towards making a change in your...
EnvironmentThrive Global

5 Things I Learned About Anxiety During Hurricane Elsa

“It feels like you are always holding back a scream. It feels like you are a balloon in a room of pin-edged everything. Like you are a hostage to irrationality and even when you observe yourself being “dramatic”, the feeling of panic still ensues. You can’t just snap out of it. One breath away from bursting into tears. Anxiety is very real. It’s hard to feel safe in your own body. It’s not a punchline or a scapegoat to get out of responsibility. For some, it’s a daily struggle to fight to be ‘normal’. It’s a feeling of hopelessness when you think you have turned a corner and the very next moment, you are back where you started. Robbed from lightheartedness and laughter and the ability to be social. What’s stolen, is your personality. It is taxing. But, most of all, it’s lonely. It’s distressing not knowing when it’s going to get better, like not for a day or a few hours, but like actually better! It feels weak and scary and makes you not want to get out of bed. It changes your whole body and then it changes how you exist in the world.
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults Terminally Sick Girl in a Hospital Queue, Gets Taught a Lesson Immediately — Story of the Day

A rude lady started yelling at a young pale girl who wanted to cut the line at the hospital, but the doctor heard the conversation and decided to teach her a lesson. No one likes standing in line, and going to the hospital for any non-emergency can take all morning. That's why Mrs. Jade Saunders decided to get up really early and start queuing. She got there before anyone else.
Food & Drinkspsychologytoday.com

Eating Meat To Recover from Anorexia: Nothing Is Forever

One way to counter the characteristic cognitive distortion of pathologies including eating disorders is to remind yourself "now is not forever." Temporal absolutism paints temporary adjustments (e.g. to diet) as lifelong inevitabilities, which makes it sensible to reject them. Maintaining dietary restraint typically results in fragility and loss of control,...
MeditationThrive Global

Tips to Become Your Best Self Ever This Year

Have you been feeling a little let down by your life lately? Maybe you’ve devoted your time and energy to a job that doesn’t fulfill you, or you give so much to others that you have no time for yourself. Whatever the reason for your dissatisfaction, it is absolutely possible to make some positive changes. Stop putting off your intentions for later and make this year the one where you recreate your life into something amazing.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Would Going to Bed Earlier Make You Happier?

Genes tilt our body clocks in ways that are somewhat difficult to influence—but for most people, there is some room for choice. People who go to sleep earlier and rise earlier appear to have a reduced risk of depression, studies show. Having a different schedule for work days and your...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Children's Post-Pandemic Summer Anxiety

Children may have anxiety-producing thoughts and worries that are unique to summer. Keeping a schedule, engaging in social activities, and maintaining a support system can help relieve summer anxiety. Even if a therapist has a full schedule, they may be able to put you on a waitlist or put you...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Letting Go of Lost Love

Some people struggle to move on from past relationships, even years later. Accepting the facts of the situation and letting the intensity of the memories fade can help people move on from past relationships. The attachment styles people can form may sometimes influence how they respond to breakups. Let's say...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

10 Behaviors That Reveal a Lack of Respect From Your Partner

Do you feel respected by your spouse or partner, or is the lack of respect taking a toll on your relationship? The need to be admired by your partner is universal and transcends gender. When you’re disrespected, it often leaves you wondering what you did wrong and how to fix the situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy