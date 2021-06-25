Sudbury to lead Iowa State track and field and cross country

Jeremy Sudbury has been named Iowa State’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country. Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard made the announcement Friday morning. “Jeremy is the perfect person to assume the directorship of our track & field and cross country programs as we continue to build on our positive momentum,” Pollard said. “He has recruited and trained some of our most outstanding individuals and was instrumental in our programs becoming highly successful at the national level. As a long-time assistant at Iowa State, he is familiar with our current team, incoming recruits, the Big 12 and campus. It will be a seamless transition and I’m excited to see where he takes our women’s and men’s programs.”