Do You Drown, or Do You Run Away?

Who do you identify as? Do you identify as a doctor? Is that who you are? How about an athlete? Is that who you are? Maybe you have an addiction, is that who you are?. I submit that all of those are things you do but your real identity is not in those things. It doesn’t matter if what you do is great or if what you do causes great pain to yourself or to others. That cannot be who you identify as. That is a facade, a lie, to keep you where you are. Let me explain. Let’s say you are a great doctor who has saved many lives. You have a lot of education and you continue your education on a regular basis so you are able to stay current in the most recent technical updates in your field of work. And, this is who you identify yourself as. You know you are good at what you do, you know you have helped a lot of people, you are well respected in your community as a great doctor. Then the unthinkable happens, a terrible accident makes it so you cannot practice your profession any longer. Now who do you identify as? Now who are you? A doctor who use to do great things?