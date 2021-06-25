Cancel
Do You Drown, or Do You Run Away?

Reviewed by Davia Sills
psychologytoday.com
 15 days ago

The Artist's Way and the Jester's Way are two opposite metaphorical ways of dealing with emotions. As a jester, you may run away from your emotions; as an artist, you may drown in them. Resilience is found in a middle ground where you neither get overwhelmed by emotions nor avoid...

www.psychologytoday.com
