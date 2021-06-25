Cancel
Swift Medical Partners With Homecare Homebase

DALLAS, Texas (June 25, 2021)—Homecare Homebase (HCHB), a software provider for home health and hospice, is partnering with global digital wound care leader Swift Medical to provide high-quality, cost efficient care through an integrated solution. Through this expanded partnership, Swift Medical becomes the exclusively preferred wound care technology partner for HCHB, with an enhanced integration offering to streamline workflows and eliminate double documentation.

