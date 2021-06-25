Swift Medical Partners With Homecare Homebase

Earlier in 2021, SYNERGY HomeCare announced it had sold 13 territories during its first quarter, up 116% over the prior year; it sold 35% more territories in 2020 overall compared to 2019 and now counts more than 180 franchisees around the United States. The Arizona-based agency, which provides personal care, launched its franchise system in 2005. CEO Charlie Young came on board in April of 2020. HomeCare talked with him about the growth and potential for homecare.