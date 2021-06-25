This weekend: Brother Phil and The Black Honkeys
Back in the ‘hood, the other kids had a nickname for Phil Esposito: The Black Honkey. This was the 1970s, when such slang was common, and Esposito was one of the only white kids living in his South Clearwater district. “It was a culturally diverse neighborhood,” he recalls. “My mom’s Puerto Rican. We blended in really nice. In our little gang, we had Puerto Rican Mike, we had Phil the Black Honkey, and everybody else had their nicknames and such.”stpetecatalyst.com