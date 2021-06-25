Accused sex predator caught with child behind mall dumpster, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Turtle Neck Lane. According to CMPD, on July 7 at around 11:44 p.m. their officers were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call. When they got to the scene, the officers located two victims who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 18-year-old Dekoven Kali Ware, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.