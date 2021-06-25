Cancel
Concord, NC

Accused sex predator caught with child behind mall dumpster, police say

WCNC
WCNC
 15 days ago
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police have arrested a man they suspect of sexually victimizing kids for the past 40 years, the police department announced Friday. Ricky Lynn McClellan, 66, was arrested and charged Thursday after allegedly being found with a child behind a dumpster at Carolina Mall in Concord, according to the Concord Police Department. He has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

