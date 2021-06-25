Cancel
In the News: Small Businesses Facing Worker Shortages

By Small Business Editor
smallbiztrends.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human capital response to the COVID-19 pandemic is going to affect businesses of all sizes, but especially small businesses. This according to a survey from The Conference Board. In this week’s roundup, the New Survey Quantifies Worker Shortage Problem for Small Business article points out the challenges businesses are...

Casper, WYoilcity.news

Free training and advising available to small businesses, displaced workers

CASPER, Wyo — The Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) recently received a federal grant aimed helping small businesses and workers impacted by the pandemic pivot and diversify, the University of Wyoming announced Friday. Though the Portable Assistance Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration is “modest” and does not...
Norwalk, OHSandusky Register

Migrant workers fill labor shortage

NORWALK — There's a lot of concern and confusion surrounding a potential migrant housing project in Norwalk. In the fall, Norwalk is expecting about 300 H-2A certified migrant workers to arrive and begin living on Cline Street. H-2A is a term used for this type of visa. Green Circle Growers,...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

In the News: First Generation Immigrants Make up 1 in 5 US Business Owners

It has been said the U.S. is the land of opportunity, and according to Score’s, The Megaphone of Main Street: Unsung Entrepreneurs, it still holds true. The report in this week’s roundup reveals 20% of All US Business Owners are First-Generation Immigrants. And when you take into account only 13% of the U.S. population are first-generation immigrants, it is impressive.
Small BusinessPosted by
BlogHer

3 Qualities Successful Small Businesses Share

This article was created by BlogHer for LegalZoom. Owning a small business isn’t easy. It takes skill, trial and error, and patience to get your business where you want it to go. After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day. While success doesn’t happen overnight, ensuring your small business is successful does take certain qualities that, unfortunately, not every company shares. According to Business News Daily and The Conference Board, a non-profit business membership and research group organization, there are three qualities successful businesses share, regardless of industry or geography. The Conference Board identified 56 companies that rank highly in leadership, financial performance and people management and then surveyed 76 executives at 27 of those companies to learn how their businesses are run.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Square Appointments Caters to Beauty Industry with New Updates

Square, providers of technology and financial tools to empower small businesses, has announced new features for Square Appointments. Square Appointments is an all-in-one point of sale for booking and payment solutions to equip small service businesses like hairdressers with everything they need for more seamless scheduling and transactions. The new...
Colorado Statenav.com

Small Business Loans in Colorado

Colorado relies on small business owners in Denver, Boulder, and all points in between, but sometimes those business owners need a little aid when it comes to working capital. They might need help in between invoices or to take advantage of an opportunity for growth. Here’s what you need to know about small business Loans in Colorado.
Agriculturemyheraldreview.com

Business News

Agricultural producers with crop insurance may hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s prevented-planting payment. Previously cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped after Nov. 1, otherwise the payment was reduced by 65 percent.
Industrylocal21news.com

HVAC industry faces labor and supply shortages during busy summer months

The HVAC industry is experiencing a two-fold shortage and customers are feeling the burn. “We were so frustrated,” says Joe Toscano, a homeowner whose AC unit recently stopped working. He was promised a fix in three to four days, but ultimately had to wait over two weeks for the part to come in. “My wife has asthma pretty bad, my daughter also has asthma, so there were health factors going on and it really messed us up.”
Taos, NMTaos News

Taos businesses struggle with labor shortage

As tourists and locals stroll about a newly reopened town, they may have to rethink their plans for social outings due to an ongoing labor shortage – which is impacting not just Taos, but the rest of the country as well. Most local businesses, particularly restaurants and bars, are struggling...
Public Healthfoodlogistics.com

Tackling Pandemic Worker Shortages in Logistics

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact has been deeply felt across every industry. There’s been no sector left untouched by the widespread implications of a highly contagious and uncontained virus. Economic shutdowns and health regulations have made it difficult for many companies to retain employees. In fact, unemployment rose higher in three months of COVID-19 than it did in two years of the Great Recession.
Economyabccolumbia.com

May data shows the nation is still in a worker shortage

CNN– Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows we’re still in a worker shortage. The agency’s numbers show there were 9.2 million job openings in May, which is about the same as in April. Meanwhile employers only hired 5.9 million workers, leaving a large gap between labor supply and...
Small Businesscommercialintegrator.com

Leadership In A Small Business

Navigating the past year was a challenge for everyone – and small businesses faced considerable challenges. At Trinity Dynamics, our team is core to what we do, and our goal – day in and day out – is to always deliver an exceptional customer experience. We often refer to our...
Grand Blanc, MIabc12.com

Worker shortage impacting Mid-Michigan hospitality industry

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan’s hospitality industry has been feeling the pressure of an ongoing labor shortage. This issue impacts all sorts of businesses throughout the state. It’s something you may have experienced this past holiday weekend and it doesn’t seem to be changing. If you’re checking into a hotel this...
Jackson, MSWLOX

Worker shortages force businesses to struggle during pandemic recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As America appears to be rebounding from the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that at the end of April there were more than 9.3 million job openings and 9.8 million unemployed Americans. Workers are not returning to their jobs, leaving many employers struggling. During...
Health ServicesPosted by
Forbes

Confronting the Growing Shortage of Care Workers For Older Adults

Every conversation I have with operators of senior living facilities and home care agencies quickly pivots to one issue: A desperate shortage of care workers. The problem isn’t new. Low pay, low status, and physically and emotionally demanding work has plagued the long-term care industry’s ability to hire for years. Highly restrictive Trump-era immigration policies further shrunk the supply of foreign-born workers, who account for about one-quarter of all direct care workers.
Redwater, TXKTBS

Restaurants face nationwide chicken shortage

TEXARKANA, Texas - One of America's favorite foods is at an all time low. Chicken is in short supply, and it's impacting restaurants, suppliers and consumers. When Suzanne and Walt Kahanek opened their new restaurant in Redwater, Texas last May, they had no idea how in demand they would become.

