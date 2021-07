Boris Johnson’s approach to ending Covid regulations this month “is something of an exception”, Nicola Sturgeon has said – as she vowed to keep mandatory mask rules in place for Scotland.The prime minister has promised to tear up almost all of England’s remaining curbs on 19 July, but Scotland’s first minister said she could not “simply throw all caution to the wind” north of the border.The wearing of masks ion public transport and confined spaces will still be mandatory in Scotland “even if it is not in England”, Ms Sturgeon said on Thursday.“I don’t want to give any suggestion here...