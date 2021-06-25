Bill named for Iowa Marine who died by suicide headed to Biden’s desk
A bill named in honor of a Davenport veteran who died by suicide has passed the US Senate unanimously last night and is headed to the president’s desk. The bill cleared the U.S. House in May and outlines steps to improve mental health care options for veterans who live in rural areas. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines is the lead sponsor of the bill, named in honor of Sergeant Brandon Ketchum, a retired Marine.www.radioiowa.com