New CarePort CarePort Platform to Bridge Between Acute and At-home Care

Ashish K. Jha is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Recently, I accompanied a family member to a cancer clinic at a Boston hospital. We sat together in a full waiting room with 30 or 40 patients and their family members. The sense of fear was palpable. Yes, everyone wore masks and infection rates have fallen dramatically in Massachusetts, but if a single unvaccinated staff member was infected with covid-19, they would put all the patients in that room — many of whom are immunocompromised — at risk of severe illness and potentially death.