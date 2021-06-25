Cancel
New CarePort CarePort Platform to Bridge Between Acute and At-home Care

BOSTON (June 25, 2021)—CarePort, powered by WellSky, has introduced CarePort Ambulatory, a solution that enables ambulatory providers, including physician offices, hospital outpatient departments, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and urgent care centers, to improve collaboration with home- and community-based organizations and track patients across these settings. As hospitals become more reliant on ambulatory providers to support whole patient care, gaining insight into a patient’s care journey is critical to streamlining care transitions, achieving better patient outcomes, and improving quality of care at a lower total cost.

