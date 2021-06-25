2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 picks, odds, predictions: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kevin Harvick at Pocono

Drivers return to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the second time this season to run the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. It will mark the first time the track has hosted this race as its history has been rooted at the Kentucky Speedway. Early this season, Ryan Blaney chased down Kyle Larson for the win here. They will be two of the 37 cars to ride around the 1.54-mile quad-oval for the 260 laps necessary to complete this race in regulation. The action will be hot and heavy on Sunday as drivers will run this track for the last time in its current configuration. Next year, the track will go NextGen along with NASCAR with a full track redesign.