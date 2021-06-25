2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 picks, odds, predictions: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kevin Harvick at Pocono
Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports are looking almost impossible to beat as NASCAR holds a Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway for the second consecutive season. Larson is on a three-race winning streak and Hendrick Motorsports has won five straight races heading into Saturday's 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325. Larson, who is listed at 9-4 to win in the latest 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, leads all drivers in driver rating this season at 111.3. Hendrick Motorsports is looking to tie its Cup Series modern era (1972-present) record of six straight wins by the organization set in 2007. The green flag will drop on the Pocono Organics CBD 325 2021 on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.www.cbssports.com