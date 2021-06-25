Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Apple releases trailer for ‘Schmigadoon!’ musical comedy series ahead July 16th global premiere

Macdaily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ today released the trailer for its new musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!,” executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key. The first two episodes will premiere globally on Friday, July 16, 2021 exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

macdailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sonnenfeld
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Ann Harada
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Aaron Tveit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#Samsung Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Universal Television#Universal Studio Group#Broadway Video#Apple Original#Iphone#Lg#Vizio#Amazon Fire Tv#Google Tv#Playstation#Xbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Samsung
News Break
ROKU
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TCL
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosVulture

Which Free Streaming Services Should You Be Using?

If the high price of streaming has got you feeling low, here’s a reason to rejoice: You don’t have to pay a single digital dime to get access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, served up on-demand or via virtual channels. This magical solution to subscription fatigue is something folks in TV land call FAST — free, ad-supported television. Basically, FAST platforms offer a mash-up of the endless variety offered by cable TV and the “free” part of over-the-air broadcast networks such NBC or ABC. Wanna watch old episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation or a so-so J. Lo movie from 10 years ago? You can probably find it via FAST, and the only catch is, you’ll have to put up with some annoying commercials (but a lot fewer than you’ll find on regular TV).
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ re-enters list of top 10 streaming TV shows ahead of July 23rd Season 2 premiere

Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In anticipation, season 1 of Ted Lasso has re-entered Reelgood’s list of top 10 streaming TV shows based on millions of users in America who tuned in to watch from June 23 – 29, 2021.
Musiciconvsicon.com

BEHIND THE MUSIC: Paramount+ Releases Trailer For Reboot of Iconic Music Series!

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the iconic documentary series BEHIND THE MUSIC, introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists. These artists join the previously announced lineup of musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe. The groundbreaking series, from MTV Entertainment Studios, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 29, and subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the trailer and a breakdown of the episode release dates below.
Video Gameslrmonline.com

New Foundation Trailer Reveals Premiere Date On Apple TV+

Foundation trailer which reveals the premiere date on Apple TV+. Foundation is based on the series of novels by American sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. The book initially consisted of a trilogy, Foundation, Foundation and Empire, and Second Foundation. However in later life Asimov also wrote two prequel books, and two sequel books for the series.
TV & VideosMacdaily News

Apple TV+ releases sneak peek of Isaac Asimov’s ‘Foundation’ ahead of global premiere on September 24th

Apple TV+ today announced the worldwide premiere date for “Foundation,” and unveiled a brand new teaser of the epic saga from visionary showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins,” “Man of Steel”). The teaser showcases the sweeping scope and scale of the eagerly awaited new Apple Original series, which marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel series of the same name. The 10-episode first season of “Foundation” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Cecily Strong Talks Future on 'SNL' and Working on the Musical Comedy 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)

Fresh off season 46 of Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong is starring in her first original series, a musical comedy titled Schmigadoon! While the actor has made a number of appearances on everything from Great News to Superstore, the Apple TV+ project marks the first time the longtime and Emmy-nominated SNL performer is stepping out on her own as the lead, playing one-half of a couple who gets stuck in a 1940s musical town during a backpacking trip to save their relationship.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy Series at Apple

The untitled series follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Booster will play the role of Nicholas, Molly’s loyal assistant. Along with Booster and Rudolph, “Pose” alum Mj Rodriguez will also star in the series.
TV & VideosObserver

Apple’s ‘Schmigadoon!’ Is a Boisterously Fun Send-Up of Golden Age Musicals

Send-ups are hard to do in Hollywood, which makes the recent fascination with Deadpool-esque self-aware meta humor increasingly agonizing. There’s a fine line between exaggeratedly imitating to poke good natured fun and outright ridicule. Similarly, there’s a difference between self-referential mockery and clever commentary. The devil is in the details.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Apple TV Releases Gripping Second Trailer for Upcoming Sci-Fi Series 'Foundation'

On Monday, Apple TV+ simultaneously revealed the worldwide premiere date and new trailer for its highly anticipated original series Foundation. The new series marks the first on-screen adaptation of Issaac Asimov’s award-winning novel under the same name. David S. Goyer, known for writing screenplays for the Blade trilogy, The Dark...
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Schmigadoon (Season 1 Episode 1, Episode 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love-which they thought they already had. Startattle.com – Schmigadoon | Apple TV+. Network: Apple TV+. Release date: July...
TV & VideosComicBook

Schmigadoon! Director Barry Sonnenfeld on What Drew Him to the Unexpected Musical Series

Throughout his career, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld has taken on a number of ambitious projects, with projects like The Addams Family and Men in Black series both being wildly different from one another, though a unifying factor in his work is an unconventional and heightened approach to various subject matters. In this regard, it took many people by surprise that he was directing the musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, yet Sonnenfeld confirmed that, while the genre he's exploring might be fresh territory for him, the nature of the series' tone falls perfectly in line with what appeals to him. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
Cell PhonesCNET

Peacock TV: Everything to know about the freemium streaming app

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming app with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Paying members -- and only paying members -- get access to everything on the service, including all nine seasons of The Office, plus extended episodes with deleted scenes from two seasons; more than 175 Premier League soccer matches; newer movies like Trolls World Tour; cowboy drama Yellowstone; and everything WWE.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spectacular trailer for Foundation, the new Apple TV + series

Based on the novel Foundation by Isaac Asimov, we can already see the new trailer for this shocking science fiction series. Apple TV+ has shared the trailer of Foundation, the adaptation of the science fiction trilogy of the mythical Isaac asimov. They have also revealed the launch date of the series confirming that it will debut on September 24, 2021. The show stars Lee Pace (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy) and Jared Harris (The Expanse, Chernobyl) and takes place in a future where humanity has built a galactic empire. But one person (Harris) prophesies the fall of the empire, and the emperor (Pace) seeks to silence him. The executive producers of the series are David S. Goyer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross y Robyn Asimov.

Comments / 0

Community Policy