The 49ers already pulled off a heist when they acquired Trent Williams on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round selection. His play last season showed he was still one of the top two left tackles in the game according to a list put together by the NFL Wire’s Doug Farrar, and that could wind up paying off more in 2021 than it did last year.