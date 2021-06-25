Cancel
Damian Lillard, NBA community react to Mavs negotiations with Nike executive

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 16 days ago

When the reports started flooding in regarding the Mavs negotiations with an unknown Nike executive, fans were quick to question why Mark Cuban would hire a guy to be the next president of basketball operations when he has no previous NBA experience.

105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
