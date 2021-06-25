Canada Adds US-Based Militia Group Three Percenters, Influential Neo-Nazi to Terror List

The images of helicopters taking off from the Embassy in Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War will forever haunt the United States. The departure of US troops from the huge Afghan base of Bagram, near Kabul, where 10,000 people lived, occurred last week quietly, quickly and discreetly, without that atmosphere of debacle. But it meant, de facto, the end of the US intervention in its longest war. After almost 20 years, the United States leaves Afghanistan, a country that remains at the mercy of the Taliban who are advancing on all fronts.