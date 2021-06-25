Canada Adds US-Based Militia Group Three Percenters, Influential Neo-Nazi to Terror List
Canada has added several new listings to its designated terrorist entities list, including neo-Nazi James Mason and the U.S.-style militia the Three Percenters. Mason, known for writing the influential insurgency manual Siege, has been a touchstone for many of the violent accelerationist neo-Nazi groups such as Atomwaffen Division (AWD) and the Base, both of which made Canada’s terror watch list earlier this year. The listing describes Mason as “a life-long American neo-Nazi” who “has been an active neo-Nazi since he was 14 years old.”www.vice.com