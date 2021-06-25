Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Harris

By Jacquelyn Martin
news-shield.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Vice President Kamala Harris is so out of touch with the illegal immigration crisis, Republicans argue, that she’s visiting the wrong part of the Texas border.

www.news-shield.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigration#Republicans#The Center Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

VP Harris jokes ‘maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough’ to Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris joked “maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough,” when asked about the major responsibilities that have been delegated to her by President Biden. Harris made the quip when asked about her leadership on issues including the southern border migrant surge, expanding voting rights, closing the digital divide and infrastructure during an interview on BET-TV with Soledad O’Brien aired Friday night.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Al Sharpton meets with Biden and Harris on police reform and voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton visited the White House on Thursday to talk political strategy with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The controversial New York-based civil rights activist and MSNBC host joined a small group to discuss “the fight to protect the constitutional right to vote and to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” the White House said.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The double standard of Kamala Harris being in charge

When discussing qualities that people demand of their leaders, “easy to work for” rarely comes up — if the candidate is a man. The catchphrase “You’re fired!” helped propel Donald Trump, star of “The Apprentice," into the ranks of mega-celebrities. Repeatedly invoked in his 2016 campaign for the presidency, those two words came to represent decisiveness, toughness and a low tolerance for those who do not perform.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Democrats sour on Kamala Harris, worry she can’t win in 2024

If President Joe Biden decides to run for re-election in 2024 and wins, he‘d be 82 years and exactly two months old to begin his second term. To put that in political perspective, Ronald Reagan was 69 years and 349 days of age at his first inauguration — and the mainstream media spent the next eight years impugning his intellectual capacity, at times openly musing that he was senile. That record stood until Donald Trump, who was 74 years, 7 months and 6 days old when he moved into the White House.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Harris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy