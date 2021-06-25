Tom Welling Says He’s Working On a ‘Smallville’ Animated Series

You can't have a Green Lantern discussion without including Phill LaMarr's iconic John Stewart, who many fans came to love thanks to LaMarr's delightful portrayal in the animated Justice League and Justice League Unlimited series. Now LaMarr is actually suiting up for real, as he will reprise his role as a Lantern for the Digital Sky and Scott Zakarin created Superhero Diaries, a new superhero comedy web series that features a mix of superhero action, satire, and of course comedy. LaMarr joins a cast that includes Patrick Bristow, Don Jeanes, Hannah Kat Jones, and more, and the series debuts on YouTube July 21st. ComicBook.com had a chance to talk to LaMarr ahead of his Green Lantern return, and we've got your first look at him in costume right here!