As Ibiza is added to the safe travel list, Amnesia continues to announce its much anticipated season in reverse. Next up is Pyramid's sure-to-be historic 2021 closing party on Sunday, October 10th. This always legendary event will be headlined on the Terraza by firm favourites Ricardo Villalobos & Luciano, KiNK (live), Mar-T, and in the Club by Nina Kraviz, Dax J, Anetha and Luca Donzelli. Despite the current pandemic, Amnesia has worked hard to pull together two rooms of the world's most elite DJing stars. This Pyramid closing party is proof of that, but there is much more to come in August, September and October.