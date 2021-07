NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Get ready for a unique theater production like you’ve never seen before, chronicling the life of New York theater legend, Joe Papp.

Avi Hoffman plays Papp in “Joe Papp at the Ballroom,” which is showing at the Players Circle theater at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers from June 25-26.

Hoffman joined the More in the Morning crew to give us a sneak peek.