Doja Cat Makes Pop Weird Again With 'Planet Her'
Doja Cat is a weirdo, but that’s why and how we fell in love with her. Her first big taste of viral fame was, after all, a song about cows. In the years since “Mooo!” the world can’t quite shake one of pop’s preeminent internet trolls (only Lil Nas X can compete). She’s weathered the types of controversies that would force a duller star to dim completely: offensive tweets, “showing feet in racial chat rooms,” bad Covid takes. But if the last year of Doja Cat’s internet, radio, award show and chart dominance have taught us anything, it’s that our Edgelord-in-Chief is going to be sticking around for a long time, no matter what.www.nhregister.com