Get the Most Out of Your Outdoor Patio With These Umbrellas

6030 W. NORTH AVE., WAUWATOSA | 414-312-8968 | $21-$39 The pasteria’s spacious, greenery-encircled patio feels like someone’s cozy, intimate backyard – with the addition of great service and food. Along with heaters and umbrellas shading the tables, owners Zak and Sarah Baker have prepared it for everything. It’s easy to forget that traffic is cruising by on the other side of the fence. The couple debuted the space last summer, dotting it with potted petunias. The wrought-iron tables and chairs are spread out and perfect for lingering over Zak’s menu of handmade pastas. It’s hard to find something not satisfying on this hit parade of a menu, which undergoes seasonal changes. Try the arancini (fried rice balls), tagliatelle with white veal ragù, and the hand-rolled gnocchi with lamb ragù.