Blackalicious Rapper Gift of Gab Dead at 50

By Daniel Kreps
New Haven Register
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGift of Gab, the nimble rapper in Bay Area duo Blackalicious known for his clever wordplay and tricky rhyming acrobatics, has died at the age of 50. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother, Timothy J. Parker a.k.a. “The Gift of Gab,” the hip-hop collective Quannum announced Friday. “Tim peacefully departed this earth to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18, 2021. He is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother.”

Theater & DanceMySanAntonio

Bay Area legend Sly Stone steals the show in new Hulu documentary 'Summer of Soul'

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive our best streaming stories of the week in your inbox. During the 1960s, a psychedelic awakening extended throughout every aspect of Bay Area culture. Musically, that’s most often associated with the rock and folk hippies of Haight-Ashbury, but the open-mindedness and creativity of the movement also extended into the realms of funk and soul, embodied in a musician named Sly.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Apryl Jones Posts Dr. Dre-Ordered Thirst Trap At Massive Estate

Dr. Dre is enjoying life after being ruled a “single” man by the court system amid his turbulent divorce from Nicole Young. The Hip Hop mogul has continued to spend time with former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality Apryl Jones. Jones took to Instagram on Thursday (July 8) to...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
MusicVulture

Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Renegade’ Isn’t a Styx Cover But We Like It Anyway

The jig is up and the news is out, Taylor Swift has joined Big Red Machine for an ethereal new song called “Renegade,” which fits quite well into the singer’s Folklore era as opposed to, say, a cocaine-dusted arena in 1979. The band, consisting of Swift-collaborator duo Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, told Pitchfork that the group collectively wrote the song about the anxieties and perils of love; Swift is on lead vocals, crooning memorable lines such as “get your shit together so I can love you” and “is it really your anxiety that stops you from giving me everything, or do you just not want to?” Valid points are made. “Renegade” will be available on Big Red Machine’s upcoming second album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, which, for our benefit, we hope is … a while? Or at least until they can release another song called “Come Sail Away”?
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Martha Gets Down and Dirty’ On discovery+, Where Martha Stewart Gardens, Grills, & Gabs With Celebrity Guests

'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston Opens Up About Past Sexual Assault: "That Is Not Something I Wish Upon Anybody" Martha Stewart has worn many hats over the course of her career; cookbook author, magazine maven, lifestyle guru, gardening goddess, convicted felon, friend of Snoop Dogg. Never one to take much of a break, the American icon is back with Martha Gets Down and Dirty on discovery+, a new series that takes us into Stewart’s sprawling upstate New York residence and shows us just how dirty Stewart gets her hands to keep things growing.
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

Gab Waller Secures the Bag

The tricky aspect of exclusive, hard-to-get items is that they’re exclusive and hard to get, which is exactly how Gab Waller has carved out a corner of Instagram for herself to become the app’s luxury sourcing maestro to the stars. The Australia native was spending time in Los Angeles and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney says new Beatles documentary is ‘proof’ he is not responsible for band’s split

Paul McCartney has welcomed Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back as proof that he is not to blame for The Beatles’ split.The forthcoming film by The Lord of the Rings director tells the story behind the band’s final album Let It Be, which was released in 1970. It is believed that the documentary will challenge rumours that the band fought constantly in their later years.In the months following McCartney’s exit from The Beatles in April 1970, he also filed a lawsuit calling for the band’s formal dissolution. As a result, the musician has largely been accused of causing the split.McCartney...
henschelhausbooks.com

The Seven Gifts - Audio

Ancient Wisdom Reveals the Deep Mystery of Who We Really Are. Ancient wisdom found in one of the oldest, most revered pieces of literature of all time that maps out who each of us really is at our core. Now, for the first time ever, we go deeper as David B Whitacre unpacks this wisdom and gives us an intimate view into the Seven Gifts.
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Jottings: The Gift of Summer

A lifelong literary love affair heats up every year around this time for Jottings writer Lilisa Hall. As a kid growing up in the tropics of India, summer brought scorching heat and unrelenting humidity, a bright profusion of heavenly scented flowers and the opportunity to gorge on countless varieties of succulent mangoes. Every year I looked forward to languidly lounging like a lizard on my family's tiny apartment balcony with a pile of books at my side — to be transported to real and imaginary locales around the world. Traveling in real life wasn't an option; besides, who'd want to travel with hordes of sweaty tourists anyway?
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: SGOD King – “Gifted”

Hip hop artist SGOD King dropped a new album this past week. The theme is here is focus in one’s talent; King raps about being authentic among others in the game. He knows he’s got something special and isn’t afraid to assert himself, so he stays hustling. A particularly sharp track here is “Listen” where King reflects on times he’s been doubted or not taken seriously in the past, and how said times never stopped him from keeping his eyes on the prize. With trap-heavy beats and a flex-ready attitude, SGOD King knows that his time is now.
MoviesWREG

Best ‘Star Wars’ gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you a “Star Wars” fan? If you want to treat yourself to some “Star Wars” memorabilia or send a gift to a fellow fan, there’s plenty of merchandise available to commemorate one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all time.
Musicdailyrindblog.com

In Loving Memory of Tim Parker (Gift of Gab)

It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Gift of Gab last week, and while we mourn this loss, we will remember him through his music and the legacy he leaves behind. Known for his clever wordplay and tongue-twisting rhymes, Gift of Gab dominated the Hip-Hop scene while performing with the Bay Area group Blackalicious.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
TV & VideosPosted by
American Songwriter

HBO Presents ‘Peace, Love, And Rage’ In Trailer For Woodstock 99 Documentary

Woodstock ’99 promised to capture the perceived magic of its previous iteration 30 years prior. What transpired, however, is a far grimmer story, from sweltering temperatures and violence to several reports of sexual assault in the mosh pit. With HBO’s forthcoming documentary, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, the ill-fated festival comes into clearer focus, featuring interviews from several lineup musicians, including Moby, and such festival organizers as Michael Lang.
Theater & DanceWKYC

BTS Gives Fans 'Permission to Dance' in New Music Video -- Watch!

BTS is giving their ARMY "Permission to Dance" with their catchy new single!. The K-pop supergroup released their new tune, along with a brand new music video showcasing their celebrated dance moves, flawless choreography and the stunning cinematography that has made their videos really shine. The fun, uplifting, catchy new...

