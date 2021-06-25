Here’s What You Should Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

Remember when acquiring a COVID-19 test was almost impossible? Now, you can add one to your cart on the world’s largest e-commerce retailer alongside workout gear, home goods and other deals. Amazon just released their own FDA-authorized, at-home COVID-19 test collection kit, which you can order now. Customers should receive results from Amazon’s COVID-19 test lab in just a few days, although the test is not available to ship to all locations. Amazon is bringing their convenience and efficiency to this critical moment in healthcare, and even if this would have been much more useful six months ago, we’re all about it.