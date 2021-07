It is curious how the most innocent of statements can evoke memories and thoughts about many current concerns, the divergent political views about which seem partially responsible for motivating and supporting the growing divisiveness in our nation. “We all live under the same sky, but we don’t see the same light,” a quote found in a recently consumed fortune cookie, could not have been more timely or accurate in describing the times in which we live and the growing list of problems becoming more worrisome each day.