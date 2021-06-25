Cancel
Squirrel Flower Weathers the Storm on 'Planet (i)'

By Angie Martoccio
New Haven Register
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, on the heels of her debut I Was Born Swimming, Ella Williams spoke about one of the four elements. “I’d say my relationship with water is one of being in awe and being terrified by the power of it,” she said. “The power of there being too much of it, and also of there being none, in relation to climate change.”

