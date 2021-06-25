Twelfth Night reissue definitive edition of Live And Let Live

It probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to learn that Muse have previously posted online footage of themselves recording part of their fifth album, The Resistance, in a toilet. Or that the fruit of such sessions, according to frontman Matt Bellamy, is likely to see the album heading for Classic FM, rather than Radio 1 reception. This is a band, after all, who have spent much of their career demanding the impossible from the most improbable of situations. Where a song could mean a multi-faceted prog meltdown as much as a three-minute pop hit, where instruments could mean guitars as much as they meant animal bones or bubble wrap, and where recording studio could mean mixing desk as much as it meant a swimming pool, or indeed, the lav. All interchangeable entities in Museworld. But while endless column inches have been dedicated to documenting the trio’s Herculean achievements, from spotty Teignmouth teens to stadium-stuffing titans, finding out where it all comes from has been a slightly trickier business.