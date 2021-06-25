Twelfth Night reissue definitive edition of Live And Let Live
Neo-prog rockers Twelfth Night have released a definitive edition of their 1984 live album Live And Let Live. The album was recorded at singer Geoff Mann's farewell shows at London's Marquee in November 1983, and is a favourite of Steven Wilson's, who said: “I remember buying Live And Let Live when it came out and it’s still their perfect album for me. As a live album it doesn’t suffer the over-production of some of their later material, and has a fuller sound than their self-produced early albums. It also has a perfect balance between the classic progressive sound and a new wave edge than other bands just didn’t have. In my view, Live And Let Live hasn’t dated at all.”www.loudersound.com