Why Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Album Is Still as Critical as Ever a Decade Later
“My mama told me when I was young/ We are all born superstars.”. The familiar opening line of “Born This Way,” the title track from a certain seminal album, carries just a little weight for Lady Gaga, who was born Stefani Germanotta, and who by her own volition became a classically-trained, boundary-pushing social provocateur with a vital presence in the pop zeitgeist. It takes a certain caliber of artist to become mononymous: Prince. Madonna. Gaga.consequence.net