Kara has been performing her Cher – Believe show in dinner theatres, casinos and concert halls world- wide and has built a reputation as one of the top Cher tribute artists in the nation. Her combination of boundless energy, charisma and talent lets her easily morph into her alter ego Cher and give audiences the powerful and unforgettable experience that only a true star is capable of giving! Kara shares the stage with tribute artist Dave LaFame. From the initial notes of his opening set to the final bows to his adoring audience, Dave LaFame’s Tom Jones tribute show captures perfectly the glamour, excitement and sizzle of one of the entertainment industry’s brightest stars!