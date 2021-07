Chivalry 2 is a first person hack and slash class-based player versus player multiplayer game. Teams of 32 or 20 face off against each other in medieval-style combat, using swords, bows, and even pots of flammable oil as you attempt to complete objectives or just murder your opponents. These potentially large-scale medieval battles have a very cinematic feel to them, sometimes even starting with a leader giving a speech in front of their men while the opposing side waits patiently for the battle to begin. And when the battles starts, you start off charging and yelling towards the opposing ranks, yelling being something that is ubiquitous and strangely endearing about Chivalry 2. But what really sells me on it is its great combat.