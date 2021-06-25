Teen martial artist from Ohio hopes to inspire others and compete in Paralympics

Jane Ni and Ruby Ciervo are unraveling art stereotypes. Out of all the creative ways the two students could have expressed themselves during the pandemic, fourth-year human biology and society student Jane Ni and fourth-year civil and environmental engineering student Ruby Ciervo landed on knitting. What began as trying out a simple pattern for fun, soon became the two students’ preferred way of passing time and breaking up the monotony of online school. Since discovering their love for fiber arts, Ni said they have created a plethora of clothing items and launched an Instagram account to showcase their creations and inspire others.