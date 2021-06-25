Cancel
Teen martial artist from Ohio hopes to inspire others and compete in Paralympics

By WCPO Staff
KIVI-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Ohio — A teenage martial artist from Hamilton hopes to make his mark and inspire others with disabilities as he goes out for the U.S. Paralympic team. Austin Osner, 15, is a Taekwondo champion who just placed third in an international competition. He started studying martial arts when he was younger to learn self-defense and discipline. However, Austin tackles the sport differently than others.

