“Full House” creator Jeff Franklin buys waterfront Venetian Islands property

By Katherine Kallergis
therealdeal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Full House” creator and producer Jeff Franklin can build his dream house in Miami Beach after buying a waterfront lot on the Venetian Islands, The Real Deal has learned. Franklin paid about $35.5 million for the roughly 1-acre property at 1230 South Venetian Way, according to sources. The seller is a company linked to the Capo family of El Dorado Furniture. The late Manuel Capo, founder of the furniture company, and his late wife Aida, transferred ownership of the lot to an LLC in 2009. They paid $290,000 for the Venetian Islands property in 1979.

