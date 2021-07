WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - False Positive is an obvious homage to Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and other devil baby films that rely heavily on psychological terror and what is unseen and unknown. As someone who worships the Polanski film and has seen it dozens of times, the in film references are much more obvious. I think Rosemary’s Baby is one of the finest films ever made and I have often showed it to, or recommended it to my film class at the university. Given this, I understand that my take on False Positive may be a bit more critical than the average movie goer.