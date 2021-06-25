Cancel
FIFA

PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Generation "Golden Era" Of Gaming According To Metacritic

By Imogen Mellor
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 16 days ago

Though we love looking forward to new game and console releases, sometimes it's good to stop and appreciate where we, as gamers, came from. After all, the only reason we're excited for something like Halo Infinite is because of all the memories we have from playing Halo with our mates late into the night in years past. Now it's been confirmed by certain statistics that the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era of gaming was probably the best - or the 'golden era' as it may come to be known.

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

