PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Generation "Golden Era" Of Gaming According To Metacritic

Though we love looking forward to new game and console releases, sometimes it's good to stop and appreciate where we, as gamers, came from. After all, the only reason we're excited for something like Halo Infinite is because of all the memories we have from playing Halo with our mates late into the night in years past. Now it's been confirmed by certain statistics that the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era of gaming was probably the best - or the 'golden era' as it may come to be known.