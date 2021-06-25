Cancel
Designers & Collections

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men's Spring 2022

By Jennifer Weil
Wwd.com
 15 days ago

For spring, Mihara Yasuhiro focused on the ordinary for his coed collection called "Usual.". "I question: 'Does everything have to have a newness or freshness to it?'" he said, while continuing to riff on his signature style, working with everyday fabrics such as flannel or denim. Elements in the garment...

wwd.com
Designers & Collections

GmbH Men's Spring 2022

Diversity has always been at the root of the GmbH label, with founders Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik mining their multicultural backgrounds with strongly autobiographical collections. This season, the duo turned the tables with a lineup that riffed on bourgeois tropes and WASP culture. “We wanted to shift the conversation....
Designers & Collections

Arturo Obegero Men's Spring 2022

For Paris-based Spanish designer Arturo Obegero, the coronavirus crisis will yield to “the new Roaring Twenties, a moment of celebration and togetherness,” he said during a showroom appointment. His own feelings of happy anticipation trickled down into his spring collection, titled “Euphoria,” bringing exuberant flourishes to more approachable silhouettes inspired...
Designers & Collections

Casablanca Men's Spring 2022

It’s been a tough year for globetrotters like Charaf Tajer. The Casablanca designer dedicated his spring collection to a friend in Japan, a country he’s visited 26 times by his count. “Every time I go, it’s more and more impressive to me. Japan for me is almost like school; I...
Designers & Collections

Wooyoungmi Men's Spring 2022

A scene in Julian Barnes 2019 novel “The Man in the Red Coat” describing pioneering Belle Epoque gynecologist Samuel-Jean Pozzi traveling to London to shop at its department stores was the springboard for the Wooyoungmi spring collection. “Around the same time, you had strong, intelligent, smart women like Marie Curie,”...
Designers & Collections

Y/Project Men's Spring 2022

“It’s been a long fashion week,” said Glenn Martens. Fresh off his debut collection for Diesel, presented in Milan, the designer was back in Paris working on his coed line for Y/Project, which this season included a collaboration with Fila. Despite taking on an extra job, Martens has been enjoying...
Designers & Collections
WWD

Emanuel Ungaro Men's Spring 2022

With his starting point a book on the textiles of Rajasthan given to him by the late Emanuel Ungaro, Philippe Paubert delivered a collection full of faded colors and paisley prints. Dusty pinks, burnt oranges, khakis and blues dominated the color palette for day, delivered by way of comfortable tailoring allowed by the label’s extensive focus on textile research, with a few sportier pieces — logo jackets with a worn-in look, hoodies and cargo shorts — thrown into the mix.
Designers & Collections
WWD

Neil Barrett Men's Spring 2022

During an appointment at his Milan showroom, Neil Barrett admitted he cannot wait to return to designing for a runway show. A fashion veteran, Barrett knows that in a moment when everything happens online, from presentations to sales, the medium is key for the commercial success of a brand. For this reason, the designer kept his collection uncomplicated in terms of silhouettes, but also catchy thanks to the use of color and prints.
Designers & Collections

PFW: LAZOSCHMIDL Spring Summer 2022 Men's Collection

Fashion brand Lazoschmidl presented their Spring Summer 2022 Overdose Collection with a fashion film directed by Julius Hayes, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. In charge of art direction was Andreas Schmidl, with styling from Emma Thorstrand, and casting direction by Josef Lazo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tony Lindström, and makeup artist Josefina Zarmén. Music by Carl Hjelm. The collection explores the concept of copy – reimagined previous prints and garments, as well as copy in terms of language. The playful collection is all over the place and over the top.
Designers & Collections

The Best Looks From Men's Fashion Week Spring 2022

With great elation and a healthy dose of cautiousness, hordes of fashion folk descended upon Paris and Milan this past week for men’s fashion week spring 2022—the first in-person fashion week since 2020. The French and Italian cities were slowly opening back up after another wave of Covid-19 outbreaks swept continental Europe earlier this year. And despite some brands sticking to digital unveilings for their collections, a handful of houses including Dior and Hermès were able to put on full-fledged runway shows, much to the joy of fashion editors who missed attending presentations in real life. Dior, in fact, took the opportunity to transform its Paris showroom into a cotton candy-colored desert for its spring 2022 debut—made in collaboration with the musician Travis Scott. Despite the delights featured at these live events, the clothes are truly what made the week special. Standout prints at Casablanca, knitwear and layers at Vetements, and Wales Bonner’s retro short-shorts (reflective of this summer’s leading trend for men), were our favorites from what is so far shaping up to be a standout season. Browse through all the best looks, here.
Designers & Collections

Maison Kitsuné Joins Forces With Montblanc For Foxy Capsule

It was a special night at Maison Kitsuné Paris’ Soho flagship last Thursday—with cocktails abounding, DJs spinning, and post-pandemic conversations stirring up as influencers and industry players alike convened to toast to the label’s latest collaboration with Montblanc. Montblanc—the century-old brand beloved for its collection of watches, travel accessories, stationary,...
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

There's Never Been More Jewelry on the Men's Runways—Here Are 8 Trends From Spring 2022

Men in pearls was just the beginning. The growing interest in menswear is sparking creativity in all corners of the market, including jewelry, which frames a logo well and can be a more accessible entryway into a brand than a full look. Over the past few seasons, Prada’s metal triangle has migrated to fingers and earlobes; a Ferrari horse pendant can add some vroom-vroom to an everyday outfit.
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

Hot Hedonism and Gentle Tailoring: The Men's Spring 2022 Collections Had It All

A quick search of my inbox pulled up at least a dozen press releases and reviews from the spring 2022 menswear season that use the term hedonism. As the thighs came out at Prada, then the chests at Etro, and then the male midriff at Fendi, my colleagues and I began predicting a hot, hot, hedonist summer. The neon pantaloons from Loewe and shirtless hunks at Burberry seemed to confirm it, but as the shows stretched out, a new ethos congealed that, while still sexy, was less nympho and more au naturel.
Designers & Collections
FootwearNews

Candice Swanepoel Brings the 'Ugly' Sandal Trend to Cannes in the Silkiest Shirt & Pants Set

Canice Swanepoel made sure to pack one of footwear’s biggest trends for the Cannes Film Festival this year. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted at the Hotel Martinez in the south of France yesterday, staying cool in a double silk set from Madga Butrym; similar printed tops from the designer retail for just over $1,000 with coordinating pants available for the same price at Selfridges.
Designers & Collections

Maison Rabih Kayrouz Couture Fall 2021

Pushing forward with his exploration of the frontier between ready-to-wear and couture — or rather the space that can be shared — Rabih Kayrouz drew on a handful of designs, which he sought to elevate. “I wanted to take clothing from my essential wardrobe and transform it into something exceptional,”...
Designers & Collections
WWD

Jil Sander Men's Spring 2022

“It’s about the person, rather than the uniform,” said Luke Meier, discussing the men’s spring 2022 collection he codesigned with his wife Lucie. It was presented as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week with a video filmed at a shabby, dated Milanese hotel. Luke Meier, who is Canadian, looked back...
Designers & Collections

Kiko Kostadinov Men's 2022

Kiko Kostadinov felt homesick while working on this collection. Unable to travel for research, he instead found inspiration in childhood memories of Bulgaria, where he spent the first half of his life before moving to London at age 16. Elements of the nation’s traditional costumes, such as circular motifs seen...
Designers & Collections

Junya Watanabe Man Spring 2022

For his latest men’s offering, Junya Watanabe turned his gaze westward from his home country of Japan, while remaining focused on the geographical East. He was inspired by a series of photographs that Jamie Hawkesworth took during his travels in Bhutan. “It’s such an incredible feeling turning up to a...
Designers & Collections

Our Top Ten Looks From Pieter Mulier's Debut at the Maison Alaïa

The pieces paid homage to the house's beloved late founder, Azzedine. If you were ever in any doubt about the resilience of capital-F Fashion, the return of in-person haute couture shows this week proves that people are ready to get dressed up again. In addition to another newsworthy debut coming on Thursday with Pyer Moss’s Kerby Jean-Raymond joining the couture calendar, the inaugural collection by Pieter Mulier for the Maison Alaïa was one of the most greatly anticipated by industry insiders and devotees of Azzedine Alaïa’s designs.

