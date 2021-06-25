New Van Gogh Sketches Have Been Found in a Book About French Peasantry
According to new reports, previously unknown work by Vincent van Gogh has just been uncovered: three sketches of peasants that are currently on display at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. The sketches were found in a novel about French peasantry that the artist gave to his friend, the Dutch artist Anthon van Rappard, and it’s believed that this particular van Gogh artwork was made very early on in his career. The sketches are believed to have been made in approximately 1881 because at that time, the artist was living in a village called Etten and was very preoccupied with drawing local peasants and laborers.observer.com