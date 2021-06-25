New Van Gogh Sketches Have Been Found in a Book About French Peasantry

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IMMERSIVE DIGITAL VAN GOGH SHOWS HAVE OPENED in seemingly every city on the planet, but now a major new exhibition of his actual art is on the calendar. The Courtauld Gallery in London said that, on February 3, it will open an exhibition of around 15 of his highly prized self-portraits—a remarkable feat of curatorial and logistical work. “Van Gogh exhibitions are notoriously difficult to do because his works are so in demand,” as the show’s curator, Karen Serres, told the Art Newspaper. (The cost of insuring and transporting such high-value pieces is also no small matter.) After a four-year closure for renovations, the Courtauld will reopen in November. The van Gogh affair will be held in new galleries named for a donor, billionaire gambling entrepreneur Denise Coates, the Times of London notes. The show runs through May 8, 2022.