Meet Sweet Pea: Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week

Cats have been getting disrespected for decades. I had my first cat as a pet when my wife and I moved in together in 2014. I always say to people that she and Camu adopted me. It took he and I about two weeks to warm up to one another, and then one day he let me hold him like a baby and I was hooked. I had officially become a cat person and would take him on little walks on the balcony of our apartment. We would eventually adopt a second cat in Knoxville we named Riff Raff because we knew he was going to make Camu’s life difficult. We walked him around the liquor section of a big box store the day we adopted him. We don’t walk our cats around our neighborhood, but we consider them pretty good walkers considering they’re cats.