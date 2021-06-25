Cancel
Pets

Meet Sweet Pea: Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week

By Michelina Friss
WHIZ
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Animal Shelter Society has named Sweet Pea its pet of the week. Sweet Pea, a domestic short haired black and white female cat, was a stray cat that was taken in by the shelter in August of 2020. She weighs about 11 pounds and is spayed. “She does not...

whiznews.com
