Ok, while that is hardly surprising news, given the comfortable lead NVIDIA enjoys, Google’s upcoming TPUv4 out-performed NVIDIA on three of eight benchmarks on a chip-to-chip basis, while Graphcore’s performance and price/performance is in the ball park. Meanwhile, Intel’s Habana Labs, the newest kid on the block, has work to do on software, however the Amazon AWS win will spur development of an AI ecosystem. Let the Cambrian Explosion of AI begin in earnest!