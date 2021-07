Max Mara creative director Ian Griffiths named his resort 2022 collection “Local Color” — a simple enough moniker with several undertones. Staged on the island of Ischia, Italy, at the Hotel Mezzatorre overlooking the Gulf of Naples, models walked below the striking 16th-century watchtower, surrounded by bountiful geraniums in hues ranging from pink to fuchsia and red. These were the only pops of color chosen by Griffiths to contrast with a muted palette, ranging from white to camel and black, conceived to present his new, youthful silhouette – a skirt that gathers just below the waist with a peplum-like construction.