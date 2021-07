With Intel’s Alder Lake-S CPUs set for release later this year (probably around September-October), we will officially see the debut of the LGA-1700 socket and, of course, all the other tasty tech launches that are coming alongside it. DDR5 memory, for example. While Alder Lake-S is certainly exciting, however, you always need to keep one eye on what the future has in store for us in the tech world. Following a report via Videocardz, however, we have something very unusual indeed. – A leaked image has appeared online that makes a clear reference to the Intel LGA-18XX socket. Something not expected to make its debut for several years!