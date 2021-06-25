Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Summer Rewind: Cool off alongside Jiberish and friends with “A Walk in the Park”

By Jordan Grant-Krenz
Freeskier Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the late June sun relentlessly beats down on us cold weather favoring individuals, it’s easy for the mind to long for a different kind of heat. Obviously I’m talking about the type of heat thrown down on hot laps with a brisk breeze whistling across the white-cased ground. While the chill of winter can be foreboding in the moment, when we’re without it, it can be as nostalgic a memory as any. What better way to backtrack into colder moments when the snow was fresh and the energy was ecstatic than with some of the smoothest stylin’ mofos in the game? Of course, I’m talking about Jiberish’s iconic “A Walk in the Park” segments. From Joona Kangas to Adam Delorme, the names listed here are some of the biggest in the biz. These rail greasin’, high flyin’, speed chasin’ snow wizards will, without a doubt, ease your mind and offer the most stylish solace from the summer sun. Here are five of our favorites.

freeskier.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wallisch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind#Summer Sun#Stept Productions#Lore Agency#Keeshfile 20#Faction#Superunknown Vi#Sweedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The director general of the World Health Organization on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO director...
Louisiana StatePosted by
CNN

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies at 93

(CNN) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, a Democrat who served four terms as governor and nearly 10 years in federal prison for extortion, conspiracy and racketeering, has died at age 93. Edwards died peacefully Monday morning surround by his family and friends, Leo Honeycutt, a family spokesperson, told CNN...

Comments / 0

Community Policy