Summer Rewind: Cool off alongside Jiberish and friends with “A Walk in the Park”

As the late June sun relentlessly beats down on us cold weather favoring individuals, it’s easy for the mind to long for a different kind of heat. Obviously I’m talking about the type of heat thrown down on hot laps with a brisk breeze whistling across the white-cased ground. While the chill of winter can be foreboding in the moment, when we’re without it, it can be as nostalgic a memory as any. What better way to backtrack into colder moments when the snow was fresh and the energy was ecstatic than with some of the smoothest stylin’ mofos in the game? Of course, I’m talking about Jiberish’s iconic “A Walk in the Park” segments. From Joona Kangas to Adam Delorme, the names listed here are some of the biggest in the biz. These rail greasin’, high flyin’, speed chasin’ snow wizards will, without a doubt, ease your mind and offer the most stylish solace from the summer sun. Here are five of our favorites.