Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Why Microsoft's Steep Windows 11 System Requirements Could Leave Some PCs Behind

By Ben Funk
Hot Hardware
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 upgrades may be free, but the hardware is certainly going to cost you. That's the message sent by Microsoft yesterday as the company published system requirements for the upcoming operating system, due during the Holiday season later this year. At first blush, the Windows 11 system requirements calling for a dual-core CPU and 4 GB of system memory doesn't sound like a lot, but once we dug into the nitty-gritty details, it became obvious that Microsoft is cutting ties with some pretty recent hardware.

hothardware.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Installer#System Requirements#Cpu#Trusted Platform Module#Tpm#Kaby Lake Core#Amd#Asus#Ryzen 2000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Software
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Why Microsoft's AT&T Contract Could Have 'Measurable Impact' On Azure Cloud Revenue

Although Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is playing catch-up with its cloud rival Amazon, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, the software giant is slowly and steadily making strong inroads, according to a Street analyst. The Microsoft Analyst: Rosenblatt Securities analyst John McPeake reiterated a Buy rating on Microsoft with a $301 price target. The...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Microsoft is letting OEMs ship Windows 11 PCs without any TPM chip

While Microsoft is insisting a TPM 2.0 chip is a baseline requirement for Windows 11, it turns out there is actually a lot of flexibility available to OEMs. Tom’s Hardware had a look at Microsoft’s 16 page ‘Windows 11 Minimum Hardware Requirements document (PDF), and it notes:. It states Microsoft...
Computersxda-developers

These are the best Microsoft Surface PCs: Tablets, laptops, and more

Ever since the inception of Microsoft’s Surface line of products, they were meant to be showcase devices. Like Google’s Nexus (and now Pixel) family, Surface devices are supposed to show other companies what can and should be done with a Windows PC. The original Surface Pro arguably kicked the convertible market into gear. In the years since, the line has expanded to all kinds of devices, but in many ways, that idea is still true. Microsoft makes Surface devices in different kinds of form factors and price points, and they’re all great PCs. If you’re looking to buy a new PC, we’ve rounded up the best Surface devices you can get for different use cases.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 will officially require newer CPUs

Windows 11 is projected to launch during the holiday season or early next year, and preview builds will be offered to Windows Insiders in the coming days. One of the most important tidbits is that Windows 11 won’t be “officially” supported on older PCs including Surface products, according to Microsoft.
SoftwareHot Hardware

Microsoft’s Windows 11 TPM Requirement Has Scalpers Seeing Green, Consumers Seeing Red

Scalpers are an opportunistic bunch, aren't they? Try shopping for a graphics card or one of the latest generation game consoles (Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5), and you will run into jacked up pricing on eBay and Craigslist, because these parts are in short supply (relative to demand). Here is one more item to add to the pile—Trusted Platform Module 2.0 chips. Say what?
Softwarecriticalhit.net

Turns out Microsoft will require a TPM chip for you to install Windows 11

Windows 11 was announced by Microsoft which will be bringing in a number of big changes in the way we use our computers. Perhaps most importantly for many is the fact that the operating system will be completely free of charge – a big deviation from previous licensing models and an effort from Microsoft to try and get more people to upgrade to the new OS sooner.
SoftwareBeta News

Microsoft removes its PC Health Check tool because it didn't say why you couldn’t have Windows 11

Microsoft announced Windows 11 last week, and introduced a new set of hardware requirements for the updated operating system. If you wanted to find out if your Windows PC was compatible, then you could use the official PC Health Check app for the task. Unfortunately, lots of Windows 10 users found their systems weren't suitable for an upgrade, but weren't given a reason why.
Softwareinputmag.com

Microsoft accidentally approved malware that could spy on Windows users

Last week, Microsoft published a blog post saying it discovered a piece of malware that managed to slip past the company’s safeguards to get installed on Windows 10 computers in China. The malware, when installed, could collect all internet traffic going through a computer and send it to a third party.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Microsoft’s Xbox cloud streaming now lets gamers play on PCs and iPhones

Microsoft has announced that its Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available on iPhones and on PC.A new open beta means users can use the xCloud website to stream games directly, using Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on PCs or mobile device to start playing hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library.Games will be streamed at 1080p and up to 60fps, Microsoft says in its blog post, with “more features” coming to “enhance your cloud gaming experience”. Players will have to use an Xbox Wireless Controller, or one of the other supported controllers, such as the Backbone One for iOS.Bringing xCloud...
Computersimore.com

Microsoft's xCloud Xbox gaming launches for everyone on Apple devices, PCs

The beta opened to select users in April. On Monday, Microsoft revealed news many have been waiting to hear. Microsoft's xCloud Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to everyone on iPhone, iPad, and PCs. With it, gamers can play over 100 console games from their mobile device or Windows 10 computer. You must have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a compatible controller to use. With membership, you can enjoy console games through Xbox.com.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Some Windows 11 systems will run without the TPM 2.0 chips

The TPM chip madness isn't over yet and Microsoft announces that some systems can run the new OS without it. Not all users will benefit from this decision, only the ones that are included in certain categories. OEMs for special purpose commercial systems, custom orders, and customer systems with a...
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

No Win32 Updates in Windows 11's Microsoft Store

Microsoft revealed earlier this month that the Microsoft Store in the company's Windows 11 operating system would add support for Win32 applications among other things. The Windows 10 store supports UWP applications only, one reason for it being a ghost town since introduction in Windows 10 in 2015. Not everything...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Windows 11 to Ship Without TPM Requirement for 'Special Purpose' Systems

Microsoft infused Windows 11 with an onerous new requirement that blocks any system without Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 tech from installing the new operating system, but it turns out the company will allow some systems to ship without the feature enabled. Unfortunately, normal users probably won't have access to the installation ISOs or workaround used for those builds, though it's conceivable that we could see them leak to the public. Instead, these special builds are likely tailored for use in countries that don't use Western encryption technologies, like China and Russia.
Posted by
Alexa Buzz

Microsoft's Windows 11 hardware changes surprise.

Windows 11 comes as a free update later this year, but is not compatible for many Windows 10 users. Microsoft has revised minimum system requirements and the CPU changes are particularly surprising. Windows 11 is officially supported by 8th gene and new Intel core CPUs, Apollo Lake and newer Pentium and Celeron.
SoftwarePC Perspective

Opinion: Windows 11 System Requirements Actually Make Sense

Windows 11 is About Security. Financial Security. Microsoft. The name conjures up images of former CEOs jumping over chairs, insane corporate cheerleading caught on video, and – oh yeah, the operating system running on the vast majority of personal computers the world over. And they have launched important consumer hardware products, too; Zune, Kin, and some game console box thing that connects to a TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy