Two gaming laptops, complete with Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs, are up to $250 off in a limited-time Dell store sale. It still seems like the best way to get some of these much sought-after graphics cards is to buy a high-quality pre-built machine, as the components individually are still near-impossible worldwide to find from retailers. And when, in some cases, resellers are selling them for thousands, we think you're better off spending that money on a laptop with a card-preinstalled instead.