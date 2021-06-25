Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Conan O’Brien ends decade-long TBS late-night show

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that,...

wgntv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Jack Black
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Andy Richter
Person
Jay Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Al Jazeera#Ap#Nbc#Hbo#Delta Airlines#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

Amber Ruffin deserves to be the queen of late-night TV

Seth Meyers delivers TV's sharpest monologue, does sidesplitting impressions and books guests that wouldn't even be allowed on loading docks at most talk-show studios. But his greatest contribution may be discovering Amber Ruffin. The 42-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native has been a "Late Night With Seth Meyers" staff writer since the...
TV Showsarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

After 28 years on late night and 11 years on TBS, Conan O’Brien bade farewell on Thursday night, thanking the network, producers, writers, family and fans. I’ve devoted all of my adult life — all of it — to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid. And there’s a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Things Conan O’Brien Has Taught Me About Life

Conan O’Brien has been doing comedy forever, and some people said that I was ahead of the curve for watching him in 2001 as a freshman in high school, but they were wrong. People have been fans forever. I watched him do Late Night With Conan O’Brien on NBC when I was up late studying, and I could swear that watching him made me smarter than the material I was studying. Conan O’Brien went to Harvard and graduated in 1985 (Google search his celebrity 2000 Harvard commencement speech), and his comedy is so smart, I was flabbergasted when, in his farewell to Conan on TBS, he revealed that his comedy formula is the “intersection between smart and stupid.” I realized then that freshman year of high school is definitely a time when one definitely feels that intersection between smart and stupid, often in a non-comedic way, so I am forever grateful for all of his jokes on NBC, TBS, and in his writing for The Simpsons in the ‘90s and elsewhere, for taking what could be potentially the smart-stupid demons inside of all of us and exorcising them into some of the funniest jokes in media history.
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: I’ve Thought About This ‘War Horse’ Bit From ‘Conan’ Once a Week For the Past Decade

The Clip: Conan, “The War Horse Score Does NOT Deserve an Oscar”. The Pitch: In the midst of the 2012 Oscar season, talk show host Conan O’Brien points out that the Steven Spielberg film War Horse was nominated for both Best Picture and Best Original Score. But when he played a clip from the film, the score did not sound like something composer John Williams would have come up with.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

The Late Late Show

How ‘The Late Late Show’ Booked Prince Harry for First Sit-Down. “The get of the century,” is how FYC virtual panel moderator RuPaul described James Corden and his Late Late Show landing Prince Harry for his first sit-down interview since moving to Montecito…. TV News. Jun 24, 2021 9:30 am.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Eva Longoria's Crazy Soap Opera Stories - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 01/21/16) After years and years in show business, Eva's pretty sure it's filled with mostly crazy people. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant’ On Showtime, A People-Pleasing Comedian For Divisive Times

Those purple curtains in his backdrop are indeed a subtle tribute to Prince, but Wisconsin native Pete Lee, who started his comedy career in Minneapolis, is not out to shock or titillate you with his stand-up comedy. In fact, as the last word in the title of his first hour special for Showtime suggests, he aims to please, in a much more inoffensive way.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'History of the Sitcom' Producers on Carl Reiner's Last Interview, Tackling 'The Cosby Show' and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.
Monte Rio, CAPress Democrat

Conan O’Brien hosts 110th annual Monte Rio Variety Show

For the second year in a row, as the state and county gradually reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Monte Rio’s venerable annual variety show is being presented online, this time starring late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien. The hourlong virtual show is free to watch now...
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Learns About "FUPA" – "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan"

A fan breaks the show when she teaches Conan about the "delightfully crude" acronym FUPA. Listen to the rest of this "Conan O'Brien Needs A Fan" minisode @ http://listen.teamcoco.com/fupayt. Follow Team Coco Podcasts on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamcocopodcasts.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Ponders His Luck in 'Mr. Corman' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The first two episodes of “Mr. Corman” will premiere on Aug. 6, with each episode thereafter releasing weekly on Friday. The series follows Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt), a failed musician who teaches the fifth grade at a San Fernando Valley public school. With his ex-fiancé Megan (Juno Temple) moving out and his high school friend Victor (Arturo Castro) moving in, Josh has been struggling through bouts of anxiety and loneliness, manifesting, as seen in the trailer, as a burning ball of fire hurtling toward Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy