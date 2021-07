TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly encouraged all Kansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their communities from the rapidly spreading Delta variant. “The Delta variant is rapidly spreading in neighboring states, and the best way to protect yourself, your community, and finally get our state back to normal is by getting vaccinated,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Kansas is moving in the right direction, but we can’t let our guard down now. Visit www.kansasvaccine.gov today to find a vaccination site near you.”