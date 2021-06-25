WHO’s Tedros says vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 181.4 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.93 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 604,115. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 153.8 million, or 46.3% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up rom 46.1% a day ago. The number of adults 18-years-and-older that are fully vaccinated rose to 57%, while the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 66.1%. The World Health Organization is recommending that fully vaccinated people continue to wear face masks in public, breaking with the guidance offered by the CDC. The WHO is concerned about the rapid spread of the highly infectious delta variant of the virus that is racing across the world.