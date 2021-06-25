Cancel
Tuscarawas County, OH

Scam alert: Government won't demand payment over the phone in the form of gift cards

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Tuscarawas County sheriff is warning the public about a scam that cost one resident $8,000. According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Orvis Campbell, at least two people bought gift cards from a local store to provide those cards' numbers over the phone. The callers purported to represent an out-of-state law enforcement agency claiming that they had arrest warrants for the victim.

