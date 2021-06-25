T.J. Watt finishes just outside the top 10 of Pro Football Focus’ top 50 players

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is the unit they will be hanging their hat on in 2021 as they hope to get back to the postseason and make some noise. On the defensive side of the ball, no player is more dominant than T.J. Watt. With Watt being in the midst of his 5th year option, many fans are wondering if the Steelers might extend Watt now, rather than waiting to after the season and possibly having to pay even more for his services.