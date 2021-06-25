Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

T.J. Watt finishes just outside the top 10 of Pro Football Focus’ top 50 players

By Dave.Schofield
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the NFL offseason pushes on, Pro Football Focus has used their scoring system to project the top 50 players at this time heading into the 2021 season. Without further ado, I have to give my typical PFF disclaimer. While many look at their grading system as the best available to evaluate NFL players, others feel their scoring has a lot to be desired. The validity of Pro Football Focus is completely up to you as we are just merely reporting their rankings.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#American Football#Pro Football Focus#T 1st#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pittsburgh Steelers Watt#Pff#Afc#The Afc North#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

T.J. Watt Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Dani Rhodes

The life of an NFL player can often seem very different from the average person, for obvious reasons. While they are generally more physically gifted and wealthier than average, though, they do experience all the same life events, and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt reached another of life’s milestones last night when he got engaged to his girlfriend, Dani Rhodes.
NFLPewter Report

2021 NFL EDGE Rankings: Who Is NFL’s Best Edge Rusher?

Over the next few weeks until the season, I’ll be ranking each position group around the NFL. I began with quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends. Now we turn to edge defenders. Who takes the top spot, Myles Garrett or T.J. Watt? Is Khalil Mack still elite? Could Nick Bosa be headed for stardom next? Who is the best edge rusher in the NFC South? Where do Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul rank across the league?
NFLwtae.com

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt announces engagement

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is engaged after proposing to his girlfriend, Dani Rhodes, according toposts on his social media accounts. "I am the luckiest man in the world!!" Watt wrote in a post with photos of the engagement. Watt and Rhodes have been together for over four...
NFLSteelers Depot

NFL Network: T.J. Watt Listed As Top Edge Rusher Entering 2021 Season

You won’t have to search long and hard to find accolades for T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ fifth-year premiere edge defender. He has made the Pro Bowl three times in his first four seasons, and was not just first-team All-Pro each of the past two years, but a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

T.J. Watt Sack Party, Part 4: Cam Heyward dominates, T.J. Watt eats

T.J. Watt is a talented and athletic pass rusher, and we’ve covered his ability and shown some of the ways he benefits from the scheme he plays in. Today we are going to look at T.J. Watt’s 7th and 8th sack plays of the 2020 season, and one specific team mate that played the major role in both sacks.
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN predicts the Steelers have just one offseason move left, to sign T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is the unit they will be hanging their hat on in 2021 as they hope to get back to the postseason and make some noise. On the defensive side of the ball, no player is more dominant than T.J. Watt. With Watt being in the midst of his 5th year option, many fans are wondering if the Steelers might extend Watt now, rather than waiting to after the season and possibly having to pay even more for his services.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLYardbarker

Jets' Quinnen Williams Ranks 78th in Pro Football Network’s Top 100

Drafted third overall in the 2019 NFL draft, expectations for Quinnen Williams have always been high. After a rookie season which left many wanting more, especially as fellow prospect Nick Bosa excelled in his first campaign, the Alabama product showed off his potential last season, recording seven sacks from the defensive tackle position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns D is a QB nightmare and you need this shirt

The Cleveland Browns defense is going to be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks – especially with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney. There’s a new menace lining up on the defensive line for the Cleveland Browns. As if Myles Garrett wasn’t enough by himself. But now opposing offenses will have to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy